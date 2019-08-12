A: Your boyfriend’s problem is as much about his stubborn pride as his premature ejaculation (PE).

It’s understandable that he feels awkward about it, but unacceptable that he refuses to see a doctor or to try ways to improve your intimacy together.

Some facts, from the website https://www.urologyhealth.org/:

“In the U.S., about 1 in 3 men ages 18 to 59 have problems with PE. It’s often thought to be psychological, but biology may also play a role.

“When a man’s sexually stimulated, signals are sent to his spinal cord and brain. When a certain level of excitement’s reached, signals from his brain go to his reproductive organs, causing semen to be released through the penis (ejaculation).

“Though the exact cause of PE is unknown, serotonin, a natural substance made by nerves, may be involved.

“High amounts of serotonin in the brain increase the time until ejaculation. Low amounts can shorten the time and lead to PE.

“Mental health issues can also be involved, such as temporary depression, stress, guilt, unrealistic expectations about sexual performance, a history of sexual repression, and relationship problems.”

Unfortunately, your problem is that he won’t talk about it. And that’s already distancing you.

If he persists in ignoring the problem plus trying to blame you, this relationship’s also premature. It won’t last.

Q: Does everyone with a relationship problem require counselling? It sometimes seems that way from your answers.

Need Other Solutions

A: I agree that we all need other solutions to relationship problems besides, or instead of counselling… and I’ve advised them many times.

Here are the early essentials: Willingness to talk about the issue and listen to the other person’s side. Plus, the ability to accept your own contribution to the problem(s).

Add, openness to making changes in your own behaviour, and sometimes in lifestyle, too.

An ongoing interest in learning new ways of relating, showing love, trust and the ability to compromise.

When two people can handle those approaches to problem solving, they can work on their relationship or recognize when it’s not going to get better.

However, without those capabilities, many people would benefit from couples’ counselling, individual therapy, sex therapy, anger management, and other appropriate professional help.

Ellie’s tip of the day

If a couple can’t discuss their sex problem, they’re unlikely to stay together.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.