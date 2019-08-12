I didn’t receive nearly as much blowback as I expected when I said two weeks ago that if we want decent roads, transit, and services in this province, we had to pay for them through higher taxes. I even had people thank me for my column.

I mean what I say when I say that taxes are not too high in this country. It’s easy for politicians to shout about how high taxes are. I believe that divorcing the cost of taxes with the reality of what they pay for has done a lot of harm to us over the past quarter century.

So, what taxes should we increase? All of them? No. Because some taxes are better than others.

Given that Tax Freedom Day, according to the criticized numbers of the Fraser Institute, falls sometime in June, while Corporate Tax Freedom Day falls at the end of January, I believe certain segments of society have been paying less than their fair share.

And given that governments across this country have focused on corporate tax cuts, such that Ontario’s corporate tax rate is now among the lowest in the country and given that these cuts have produced no measurable increase in jobs, I see no benefit to further corporate tax cuts.

Given that many large corporations have hoarded their tax savings, it’s clear they could afford small increases in the corporate tax rate.

However, there are certain types of taxes I would like to see cut, if not outright eliminated. High on my list are municipal property taxes.

Unlike corporate taxes, or personal income taxes, property taxes make few allowances for a person’s ability to pay. As they are calculated on the value of a person’s home, they remain at a certain level even if that person is unemployed or otherwise had a bad year financially.

There are provisions out there to help retirees defer their property taxes as their incomes drop through retirement, but we shouldn’t be engaging in stop gap measures that’s paid off by the estate upon death. They should simply pay lower taxes.

Unfortunately, municipalities in Ontario are limited in terms of what types of taxes they can levy, due to provincial law. Municipalities are not allowed to run deficits. Much of their spending is controlled by the province through minimum requirements for police and emergency services.