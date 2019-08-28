CANCER (June 21-July 22)

If you don't stay centred, your emotional nature could cause you a problem. You might learn that a friend cannot be relied on. You might feel sad. This person has become more unpredictable. Tonight: Ask a friend to dinner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You'll take a risk if needed. A situation starts to irritate you because you cannot get a sense of where a specific issue is going. A child or new friend could prove fortunate for you. Tonight: Whatever you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be involved in a matter that you would prefer not to share. In fact, as far as you're concerned, the less said, the better. You might want to toss yourself into a fun activity that you can do solo. Tonight: Get some extra sleep.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Zero in on what you want with enthusiasm and energy. Know that you have a strong likelihood of making this desire a reality. Clear out a problem by having an active discussion. You see possibilities arise out of the blue. Tonight: Hang with friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be quite involved in an impending change that involves work or a community commitment. You might recognize that this change could add more responsibilities to your plate. Tonight: All eyes turn to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want to get past a problem but get caught in conversation after conversation. Several people seek you out; no matter what you want to accomplish, you might hit a roadblock. You could also avoid people and do what you want. Tonight: Make plans to visit a friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be at the end of your line and concerned about all the pressure around you, especially from a partner over finances. Try to stay mellow by looking at different sides of the issue. Tonight: Dinner for two.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be reacting to others' energy. You find that a situation around real estate or your domestic life is unpredictable. Maintain your sense of humor and flexibility. Tonight: Where your friends are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be out of sorts and tired of the uproar around you. You need to go with the flow and trust that all will work out. Look at how you can update your communications in order to make them flow. Tonight: Choose your words with care.

BORN TODAY: Comedian/musician Jack Black (1969), singer/songwriter Shania Twain (1965), singer/actress Leann Rimes (1982)

