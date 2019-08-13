The saga of the two teens from Port Alberni, suspects in three murders and the focus of a major search in Manitoba that included resources of both the RCMP and the Canadian Armed Forces, has evidently come to an end. Their bodies were found in the wilderness near the general search area and their autopsies indicated they took their own lives with firearms they had with them. There is nothing but tragedy, for the innocent victims and their families and, as difficult as it will be for some people to even consider, for the perpetrators and their families.

There will be much professional and amateur psychoanalysis into the events leading up to the start of the killing spree and the events leading to the end. The father of one of the alleged killers has already self-published a book detailing the difficulties of his son and the shortcomings of a mental health system he feels failed his family. He will get little sympathy from most, as his own actions to "profit" from this series of events will reinforce with many that his judgment, and subsequently his parenting skills, are severely lacking. There will be plenty of villification to go around.

As a long-time educator I saw many examples over my career of teens going off the rails and events unfolding that were both tragic and unpredictable. Mental health is much more complicated than simply a "sequence of personal choices," although it can be that as well. Mental health is determined by both genetic factors, (we are all born with some specific mental health conditions, both good and bad), and events which take place during our lives that influence our thought processes. The best parents in the world can have a child with severe mental health issues from birth, or with severe mental health issues that develop from some traumatic experience.

Certainly, bad parenting, particularly abusive forms of parenting, will provide an environment that is more toxic to the mental health of children but even that is not a certainty. Bad parents can have remarkably well adjusted kids who had some kind of toughness in their mental health DNA to overcome the challenges their parents posed for them.

Related Content Studies on Effective Parenting Methods

For some reason we have a tendency to want to find excuses or place blame when things go wrong. Frankly, this appeals to me as a waste of time. What matters most is that parents, and all adults who interact with young people, need to be conscious of both overt and subtle behaviour changes that act as the proverbial "canaries in the cage" of mental health. While some instability and impulsiveness are common for all teens, persistent changes that pose a threat to self or to others should not be ignored. Persistent unhappiness, social withdrawal, eating habit changes, self-harm, acts of aggression and/or violence towards animals or other people, and fixations on violent games, movies or internet activities are all signs that something is not right. The longer it goes on, the deeper the thinking patterns become, at just the time that long-term adult thinking patterns are being permanently formed.

At the point that caring adults recognize a young person's mental health going downhill, there needs to be a robust and accessible system of support for both the child and the parents. Currently, that system is not available to anyone but the most wealthy, who can always access additional resources other than those offered in the public health system. That is not meant as social justice commentary as much as it is a recognition that with enough resources dedicated to the cause of youth mental health, we are likely to have much more success in limiting the risks of dysfunctional brain activity.

When tragedy strikes due to mental health issues, we can easily blame parents and health systems for their inadequacies but public inquiries and finger-pointing are all reactions to tragedies that have already occurred. To prevent tragedies, we need to be much more proactive in identifying mental health risk factors in our children and the youth we work with and providing the support these young people need to get back on track.

Graham Hookey has been writing weekly columns on parenting and education since 1984 and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

