Where our cycling infrastructure has let riders down, they have migrated to sidewalks where they feel safer and more protected.

It makes perfect sense.

What doesn’t make sense is that in seeking safety on the sidewalk, some people on bicycles seem perfectly willing to make that sidewalk less safe for someone else.

Many riders have argued that any injuries caused by their potential collision with a pedestrian would pale in comparison to any injuries that the rider or pedestrian would suffer in a collision with a car.

It’s an irrelevant and unnecessary argument that can only be made if one wishes to sow division and create conflict.

People like Josh aren’t saying that they could be killed by a person passing on a bike, only that people passing on bikes are jeopardizing his safety as a pedestrian.

And all Josh is asking of people on bicycles is the same courtesy that people on bicycles are asking of people in cars: please slow down as you pass and give me some space.

The sooner we can create cycling infrastructure that is safer for people on bikes, the sooner they will stop using sidewalks for protection and the sooner people like Josh can feel safe again while walking.

In the meantime, people riding bicycles are going to have to extend to pedestrians the same courtesy they — as cyclists — deserve from people driving cars.

The longer we ignore our respective responsibilities, the longer it will take for us to work together to effect meaningful change.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.