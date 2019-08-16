A: Of course you’re hurt! When someone close becomes less available, offers excuses, and is dishonest and cheats, it’s a blow to pride, self-worth, and your equilibrium.

It takes time to absorb the shock, and carry on with daily routines.

Distrust stays on with the pain, and that’s why it’s important for you to heal.

This woman has shaken your judgment, but that doesn’t mean you can’t move on, and eventually find someone honest and trustworthy.

Your being “very protective” of your motherless son is essential. Someone who’d blatantly lied and cheated mid-relationship, is no longer a good choice as your next partner.

Q: I was in a three-year relationship with my high school classmate. It involved emotionally draining mental and physical abuse. I ended it in 2017.

I focused on my kids, job and God. In 2018, I met an older man in another city who’d recently lost his wife and was looking for “a friend.”

We kept in contact, and ended up getting married. But he started having angry outbursts mainly when my younger child misbehaved. He’s 55, with no children. I’m 36.

He’d get angry for simple things like slamming doors then keep apologizing. He takes good care of us.

Recently was his anniversary with his late wife of 32 years, and he paid his respects at her grave. That same week was our anniversary, which he didn’t acknowledge at all.

I was upset as the first year should be the most memorable. Also, I’m here alive — cooking, cleaning and doing wife duties.

I told him all that and he said he felt ashamed and got flowers but I said I don’t appreciate them now because I have to quarrel to get them.

Unappreciated

A: It’s understandably hard for you to appreciate the lasting imprint on someone of a 32-year life with another.

This man clearly values you, has married you, and cares for you and your children (and apologizes when he overreacts).

Yes, he should’ve acknowledged your anniversary but tried to make up.

Don’t let your long-ago experience of abuse determine your reaction. When a man in mid-life who never had kids takes on a woman with children, and is trying to learn better reactions, he’s committed to you.

You’re not “unappreciated.”

If this is still a healthy situation for you and the children, forgive him.

Ellie’s tip of the day

It’s hard to accept that someone deceived you and cheated. But you can move on in time.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.