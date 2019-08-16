Charlotte is a 28-year-old political consultant who lives at College and Bathurst Sts. She says “My style is like Mindy Kaling’s. It matches my personality. I wear a lot of cute, bold prints and colourful flats to work, and fitted jeans when I go out.” Charlotte says “I’ve been called ‘high strung.’ My friends and family would say I’m ‘effervescent,’ happy, intellectual and caring.” Charlotte likes to “read everything I can, and binge-watch ‘peak TV’ shows. I love both comedy and drama.” She also enjoys yoga, Pilates, travelling, and volunteering. She says “Every guy I date is approximately 20 per cent of what I would want. It would be nice to be able to ‘add up’ the best parts of each one into a single person.”

I met François through work. He’s a few years younger than me but seemed older becomes he comes from a sophisticated-seeming family. He is in graduate school and doesn’t have the same lifestyle that I do, where I work all the time, but do so happily. He has a charming, goofy quality.

François and I know some of the same people. I would see him at events. Because he’s still a student, I seem to have “cachet” in his mind, even though I’m still in a low-paid position and new to this profession. I didn’t know if he was impressed by me because he wanted to go out with me, or network with me.

Rather than asking me out directly, François insinuated that we should spend time together. One night we ended up at a coffee place, following an event, just the two of us. We had a lot to talk about but he seemed nervous. He couldn’t stop moving around in his chair. When we left, he finally asked me to go for a walk, the next night.

I agreed because I didn’t have a reason not to. I wasn’t attracted to him, but I wasn’t not attracted to him. The fact that he was someone in my circle who knows the same people made me at least trust him, or have a baseline respect for him.

We actually both had plans for earlier that night, so François insisted that we meet up after 11. I am a night owl but it seemed strange to meet up so late for a first date.

When we met on a street corner, François kissed my hands, one after the other, and my cheeks, which I was not expecting, and told me that he had devised a plan for a romantic walk through the park. I said that as far as I knew the parks were closed that late.

Nevertheless, we walked through the park. I found myself waiting for the date to start feeling like a “date.” François was holding my hand and would sometimes let go in order to touch my arm or my back. I didn’t mind his touch, but it was more like a friend was demonstrating something that was supposed to be “romantic.”

The “vibe” between us was strange to me. It all felt like an old movie. It was almost as if he was play-acting a scene about a courtly gentleman. He seemed less nervous than he was the night before, but was not comfortable at all. He wasn’t following the usual protocol, which would be asking me about my job or bringing up points about shared friends. He was making random conversation instead. It was hard to follow.

As we left the park, after a very awkward walk, I realized that this was his only plan for the evening. He suggested that we get a drink and I asked where he wanted to go and he said he didn’t know. We ended up at a coffee shop. It was very bright, especially in contrast to the park we had just walked through.