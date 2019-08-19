I was reminiscing a bit last week, of the twelve hours I spent at the Woodstock Music Festival on Aug. 17, 1969, fifty years ago. I won't go into the details of why it was only twelve hours but the fact that it was meant to be for 50,000 people and there ended up being 400,000 people, might go a long way into explaining how a naive 17 year-old might be a bit overwhelmed by it all. I travelled with a couple of friends to see Joan Baez, not planning to stay more than a single day anyway. I was accustomed to dropping into the Toronto Island Folk Festival to see favourite acts and expected Woodstock to have a similar "vibe." Suffice it to say the extraordinary numbers at Woodstock led to a completely chaotic, albeit very peaceful, gathering.

In the age before texting and social media, word of mouth changed that crowd size eight-fold. Like many animals, "herding" behaviour is quite common in humans, particularly in the transitional period between childhood and adulthood, where an individual goes from complete dependence to complete independence. Teens definitely herd, most likely for the safety that comes between the time parents watch out for you constantly and you are experienced enough, and wise enough, to look out for yourself. In a herd your peers help look out for you.

You can see teens in groups everywhere - at the malls, in parks, at house parties (invited or not), just walking along the sidewalk. There are various herds at local high schools, often referred to with the more negative terminology of cliques and on the street, gangs. The need to belong to a group and the peer pressure that comes with it, is a function of this herding instinct. There is safety in numbers, safety from adult oversight, safety from other groups of teens and safety from the negative mental impact of social rejection.

Keep in mind, this is a phase in the development of youth into highly independent adults. While friendships remain important all of our lives, the need to be surrounded by larger numbers of friends diminshes rapidly as the sun sets on the teen years. Until that time expect teens to gather in groups, to work very hard in finding and remaining in a group, and to be heavily influenced by the "herd mentality" that comes with such membership. Whether that affects choice of clothing, hairstyle or music, it is a powerful force that can be unleashed, much to the surprise and consternation of adults. After all, strong association with a teen group has a tendency to outweigh the influence of adults and thus establishes plenty of territory for conflict.

On the flip side, the inability to negotiate membership with a group can leave a teen distraught and unpredictable. The typical profile of those who commit solitary acts of violence is often riddled with targeted bullying and/or social rejection. We may not like the way our teens shift away from us under the influence of their peers but we may like, even less, the impact social rejection can have on their mental health. There is no easy route for most parents through the teen years of their children. It is a time of conflicting and confusing value judgments on all sides.

And so it was, in August of 1969, that an expected crowd of teens at Woodstock became a massive horde of teens, gathering to express different values than their parents and teachers and to be in the company of those who shared the vision of a more open, wholesome and peaceful world. It was the perfect symbol of the chaos, and search for commonality, that represents the teen years.

Since 1969, the development of technological tools to connect teens with each other has made this herding behaviour even more pervasive. How many teens have 500+ "friends," or 10,000 "followers?" How easy is it for teens to communicate, rally and act without their parents' knowledge? How easy is it for negative groups such as hate organizations or terrorists to contact and recruit disaffected youth through various forms of social media?

Although I know Joan Baez used these Bob Dylan lyrics many times, but not at Woodstock, "The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind. The answer is blowin' in the wind."

