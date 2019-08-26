I’ve heard teaching described as "the profession that teaches all the other professions.”

Teaching has been on my mind recently as another school year for our daughters is about to begin.

I was reminded of a great book I read a few years back called Signed, Your Student: Celebrities Praise the Teachers Who Made Them Who They are Today.

Author Holly Holbert, in an effort to encourage her teacher husband, wrote to numerous celebrities asking them to share memories of their most influential teachers. The result is a powerful collection of heartwarming, inspiring tributes to teachers who transformed the lives of more than 60 notable men and women, from Jim Belushi and Rosanne Cash to Olympic gold medallists and astronauts.

While reading about the numerous educators who dedicated their lives to helping students flourish, I found myself reflecting on the teachers who made an indelible impact on my life through the power of positive reinforcement, like my high school English teacher at Kitchener Collegiate Institute, Mr. (John) Wright, who I still see sometimes around town. He always greets me with a handshake and a warm smile — the same smile that greeted me as a student.

Through his belief in me — in spite of my underachiever status for most of my high school life — he gave me a sense of self-confidence that I have never lost.

With our daughters going into Grade 8 and Grade 12 this September, I am certain teaching children is one of the most complicated professions in the world, as it demands a mix of enthusiasm, dedication, knowledge, authority and a desire to make a difference in children’s lives.

In the chapter Tell Us a Story in Holbert’s book, Irish author Patrick Taylor writes: “Teaching is an undervalued profession, and yet almost everyone owes a great deal to at least one, and often many, teachers.”

As I reflect with appreciation for some of the brilliant teachers my daughters have had over the years at the K-W Bilingual School — Madame Davitsky, Ms. Scotchmer, Ms. DeFehr, Madame El Kibbi, Ms. Widmeyer, the list goes on — I wonder: how do you identify those teachers who can positively and profoundly affect students’ lives? I’m certain it has little to do with where they work or how many years they’ve been on the job. The answer, I think, is that great teachers have something special within them — something that compels them to do what’s best for their students.

They realize education is about more than reciting facts and figures. It’s about guiding a child’s intellectual, moral and personal growth. They expect all students can and will achieve in their classroom, and they don’t give up on the underachievers.