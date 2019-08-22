A Dog’s Journey

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

If you like animals chances are you will enjoy A Dog’s Life, but have the tissues handy as it is an emotional ride. Ethan’s (Dennis Quaid) beloved dog Bailey (voice of Josh Gad) has a responsibility. He is put in charge of protecting CJ (Kathryn Prescott), Ethan’s and Hannah’s (Marg Helgenberger) granddaughter. And she requires looking after – especially after her mother, Gloria (Betty Gilpin), moves with her to the city. Fortunately for CJ Bailey is up to the task even though it takes several dog lifetimes! Also in the movie is Henry Lau.

A Dog’s Journey is an entertaining, heartwarming and emotional film that illustrates the incredible bond that exists between dogs and their humans – a bond that doesn’t necessarily end when the dog dies. Nice family movie, especially for those who have been fortunate to have shared their life with a dog.

This 2-disc set has the movie on Blu-ray and DVD along with numerous bonus features.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Best 200 Episodes Ever

Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated G, DVD, 30 discs

Wow! Fans of the animated yellow sponge will enjoy this collection of 204 episodes (approximately 75.5 hours) from 1999 – 2017. The funny cartoon about a talking sea sponge who lives in a pineapple in Bikini Bottom and who works for a fast food restaurant has been nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Two plastic cases are contained within an attractive cardboard sleeve. Thirty discs are in the two cases and a colour poster is also included. Episode one introduces you to SpongeBob SquarePants who wants to be hired at The Krusty Krab. When SpongeBob proves to be a capable employee, he is hired by Mr. Krabz – to the disappointment of Squidward Tentacles. Other regulars include SpongeBob’s best friend Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Gary and Plankton. Mermaid Man (voice of Ernest Borgnine) and Barnacle Boy (voice of Tim Conway) are in numerous episodes. Other celebrities who participated in the popular cartoon include Robin Williams, David Bowie, Betty White, Henry Winkler, Will Ferrell, Marion Ross (Grandma SquarePants), Tiny Fey – and many others.

Complementing this impressive 9-season collection are numerous special features including “Square Roots: The Story of SpongeBob SquarePants”, “Life Lessons from Bikini Bottom”, commentary and more.