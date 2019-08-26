Well, okay, I've taken a little artistic license with Shakespeare, but this quote could apply to teens and young adults just about anywhere and in just about any era. It is a right of passage for newly minted almost-adults to protest the systems and decisions of their elders. Given the inevitability of change over time, their perspective is different from their elders, their financial needs different from the long-term employed, and their political needs different from the generally status-quo elderly politicians who comprise the majority of seats regardless of party or system.

Currently, youth are leading major campaigns in gun reform in the States, protests against political action in Hong Kong and climate change initiatives worldwide. They are utilizing new technologies to generate both understanding of the issues that concern them and the requisite protest actions to inflence change they feel is necessary. As we saw in the Arab Spring a few years ago, youth can be extremely effective in creating protests but the implementation of better political and financial options is not always quite so easy.

The gap between youthful protesters and elderly politicians is a significant problem and has led, at least in many democracies, to a rather apathetic youth involvement at the polls. Indeed, while some youth will protest vehemently and get the attention of media they wish, motivating their peers, and even more challengingly their elders, to become active agents of change is quite different. At least part of the problem, in my humble opinion, is simply the lack of youth representation in the halls of power where actual change takes place.

In Canada, and most other countries, there is an emphasis on some form of representational governance but it is generally based on geography, not demographics. In other words it's about giving each region of a country a fair say in the governing process but not giving each demographic group a fair shake. The governance of the Western world, at this point, is driven largely by the needs and voting power of the baby boomers. Despite significantly larger populations of youth, the developing nations also tend to have older generations running the show.

This type of elder-based governance developed over the millenia largely because change came slowly and the wisdom of elders helped to temper the impetuousness of youth. Now, we live in very different times. Change is rapid and while youth remain somewhat impetuous by nature, they have ready access to a great deal more information than most of their elders simply because they find information gathering to be a function of technology, not experience. They can, and do, bring real data to the solution of problems, bristling when they are told by the elders that "when you get a bit older you'll understand."

The perfect example of this is the current environmental challenge posed by greenhouse gases. Climate change deniers are almost exclusively the elderly, and more specifically, the elderly whose finances are staked in old fossil-fuel technologies. Scientifically, we have all of the solutions we need to first stop, and then reverse the increase in carbon dioxide and methane levels in the atmosphere. The problem is that the elderly are not prepared to take the financial hit that will come with a significant change in worldwide power and transportation systems. We are stuck on the notion of constantly increasing the standard of living through economic growth.

Young adults, on the other hand, generally have a much more lower standard of living. They often have fewer assets than they do debt so a financial downturn not only impacts little on their net worth, but they also have plenty of time to recover. The trick is to find ways to provide jobs for them in a potentially constricting economic world. Once this can be conceived, I think it is fair to say that many youth, and certainly those protesting the loudest, will accept lesser "quantity of goods" for higher "quality of life."

Perhaps, if we truly want representational government, we need to consider not only geography but also demographics, creating an electoral system that ensures the percentage of representatives under, say, 40 years of age is equal to the percentage of the population under that age. This still gives us plenty of room for the wisdom and caution of the elderly while offering greater participation and creative ideas from youth.

One thing is sure under out current system of doing things. Alienating youth through inaction on matters that affect their future, and excluding them from any meaningful participation in the processes that can make relevant change, is going to bring them into the streets where much of their energy and creativity will be wasted in anger and frustration rather than in helping develop a better way forward.

Graham Hookey has been writing weekly columns on parenting and education since 1984 and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.