I’d submit to you that it will not.

It seems evident that the goal is to slow down drivers, something I’d think we’d all advocate for, clear across the city.

And if that’s the case, let’s go back to how ineffective changing the speed limit signs will be.

Research tells us that people will drive at a speed they feel comfortable, so a wide-open road with little obstruction is a road that will see faster traffic, posted speed limit be darned.

On the other hand, narrower lanes, curb cut-outs, and speed bumps all force drivers to slow down. Such redesigns are expensive, though, and the city could change speed limit signs on every street in Kitchener at a much lower cost.

We also know that drivers have grown accustomed to travelling at 10-15 km/h above any posted speed limit, which helps us understand why a posted limit of 40 km/h is just window dressing.

The only true solution to slowing down drivers is enforcement.

Unfortunately, we know that it’s just not practical to have a police officer on every street.

So why not photo radar?

Beginning this fall, municipalities will also be granted the power to implement photo radar in school zones.

Rather than spending our time changing speed limit signs, we could advocate for broader use of photo radar within cities.

Set up the electronic enforcement everywhere, and ticket any driver who even exceeds the posted limit by 5 km/h.

We’ll get the message in a hurry, unlike the message we’re clearly missing on signs that display our speed limits.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.



