Those of you who read this column know that I spend a lot of time criticizing our leaders. Some of you may feel that I spend too much time criticizing one leader — Doug Ford — in particular. And some of you may think that it’s personal.

It’s not. I detest personal insults. When I write critically, I do just that: I criticize. I want improvement. And to get improvement, I have to point out what is wrong, with at least an implicit message of what needs to be done to make it right. Insults accomplish nothing.

Which is why I dislike it when some people criticize Doug Ford for being “a high-school dropout,” and Justin Trudeau for being little more than “a drama teacher” before he became prime minister.

Ford actually graduated high school and went to Humber College, which he left after a couple of years in order to help with the family business.

And even if he was a high-school dropout, what should it matter? He still won a seat and served on Toronto city council. He still ran to be mayor and he still orchestrated a stunning campaign to take over the Conservative Party of Ontario on very short notice.

When I criticize him, it has only been because of his policy failures, which I’ve listed in detail over the past few months. I’ve criticized him because of his failure to live up to his campaign promises, because that’s what truly matters to the lives of Ontario voters.

If he had better policies, his humble origins would be a plus, not a minus.

The same goes for Trudeau. He did not move straight from the drama class to the prime minister’s office. He went back to school, for one thing, gaining a master’s degree in environmental geography at McGill. He chaired the Katimavik youth program and has advocated for environmental causes.

He ran for Parliament and won a seat that had been held by the Bloc Québécois. He served as a backbench MP for years. He won a general election, in which he started in third place, by campaigning well and connecting with ordinary Canadians.

If you want to criticize Trudeau, criticize him for his broken promise to fix our electoral system and end first past the post.