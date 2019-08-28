Waterloo Region’s transportation sector accounts for 49 per cent of our total greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and with the recent launch of the Ion, it seems like a good time to talk about the low- or no-carbon ways we can move around. With our 80 per cent GHG reduction target by 2050 in mind, we can all do our part, and it’s important to know that we can have fun and improve our health while doing it.

Let’s start with Ion. The LRT provides fast, comfortable, frequent service throughout Kitchener and Waterloo, and in Phase 2, to Cambridge, as well. Already, since paying service started, Grand River Transit (GRT) ridership in the core is up by 26 per cent. Ion trains are powered with low-emission electricity, so leaving your car at home and taking the LRT can make a significant contribution to our community goal.

Better yet, the Ion provides new connectivity options to mix and match transportation modes. Bus routes have been reorganized around the LRT spine to decrease the length and duration of most trips, and even better, you can take your bike on Ion trains! Ride to the nearest station, hop on and off using the doors and areas marked for bikes, and cycle to your destination. This option is continually becoming more attractive, with new, protected cycling infrastructure being built this year in Kitchener and Waterloo to augment existing trails like Iron Horse, Spurline and Laurel. Don’t have a bike? Use the Drop Mobility app to borrow one; they're found at many Ion stations.

Whether or not you are connecting with Ion, a bicycle is a fantastic, zero-emissions way to get around. You can often reach your destination faster than in a car, readily find free parking, reduce traffic congestion and have a more enjoyable trip. Cargo bikes, panniers and trailers provide options for easily transporting goods and younger children.

Did you know you significantly reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes and some forms of cancer when you cycle regularly? Cycling also contributes to better mental health and more independent children. Similar health benefits flow to those who walk, use a kick scooter, skateboard or even in-line skates.

Alternative modes of transportation can often enable households to downsize to one car, or even eliminate the need for car ownership entirely, saving about $10,000 per car per year (CAA, 2019). With these kinds of savings, car-share, taxi or ride-hailing services, or even short-term care rentals for occasional needs, are reasonable economic choices. If eliminating a car doesn’t fit your lifestyle, consider making your next vehicle an electric one. A growing number of charging stations around the region (found on plugshare.com) make this a practical choice. Or, find a commuting travel buddy at gotravelwise.ca.

Although transportation produces more emissions than any other sector in Waterloo Region, we have many attractive options that work for different people to make all sorts of trips — all of which can be healthier, more sustainable and more fun! We can all be part of our community’s commitment to reducing our emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

David Trueman is the transportation sector committee chair of ClimateActionWR, a collaboration of local organizations and community members focused on climate change mitigation led by Sustainable Waterloo Region and Reep Green Solutions. David pursues his passion for helping people and governments mitigate the climate crisis. He is also on the steering committee of CycleWR, advocating for safe cycling infrastructure for people of all ages and abilities.