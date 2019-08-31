CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could feel as if you need to learn more about a particular topic before you make a decision. The conversations you have are enlightening and permit you to get a firm handle on an issue. Meanwhile, make plans with a friend. Tonight: Play it mellow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be off considering a new venture. Be careful before committing to certain financial obligations. You know your limits, so honor them. A risk might feel good, but consider whether you can handle it if it doesn't pan out. Tonight: All friendly, out being social and enjoying yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could discover that you do not want to follow through with your plans. Give yourself the luxury of not acting like a Virgo, but like some other carefree and sometimes flaky sign. Change your plans. Make yourself happy. Tonight: Partying the night away.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Mellow out during the daylight hours. Do not stress yourself out or do anything taxing. Confirm plans for the evening, and if you do not have any, make some. Tonight: Could be a memorable night.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Make the most out of the day. You will delight in being with friends and around crowds. You sense a mood of celebration that becomes contagious. Touch base with a summer friend. Tonight: If you can, continue into the wee hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have invited some friends to celebrate Labor Day with you. You seem to be busy, perhaps hosting a memorable get-together. In any case, you seem to be able to extract all the fun associated with this weekend. Tonight: Just don't be alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ability to move into different situations can be stilted at times. You could finally feel at ease with someone who lives a very different lifestyle. Tonight: A force to behold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Others make the first move. You could be delighted. Do not play games, but rather be direct and positive. Spend the afternoon with a loved one or a dear friend. Tonight: Take off for a concert or movie. Insist upon being entertained.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You do not need to make excuses for being as frivolous as you might want to be. Just go off and be you. Notice how many people seek you out. With as many invitations as you have, choose the ones you like the most. Tonight: Let the good times roll with one special person.

BORN TODAY: Actor Richard Gere (1949), musician Van Morrison (1945), Roman emperor Caligula (12 A.D.)

