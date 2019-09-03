You may not realize it as the final days of summer draw down, but a federal election will likely be called soon after you read this column.

That is one thing I appreciate about Canadian elections. The rallies, the lawn signs, the hefty number of politicians who call your phone or knock on your door, that doesn’t ramp up until the writ is dropped and Canadians start to really pay attention.

It’s a better situation compared to what Americans face, with many experiencing election fatigue and the presidential vote still fourteen months away.

But one thing that worries me about this election is the potential for low turnout.

In the 1980s, we could count on over 70% of Canadians to come out and vote in federal elections. Recently, barely half have bothered to show up at the polls.

With voters upset with Justin Trudeau over his failure to live up to key promises, and wary of Andrew Scheer over his perceived social conservative stances, and the experience Ontarians have had since electing Ford, I can see many Canadians throwing up their hands and not voting.

“No matter who we vote for, the government always gets in. Why should we give them the legitimacy of our votes?”

It would be nice if we had the ability to vote “None of the Above” on our ballot, and to have that choice make a real impact. But that’s not the way the system works.

Not voting counts as an “Any of the Above” vote, and that’s not what I think most Canadians who don’t vote are actually saying.

And I fear that cynical politicians around the world are counting on that cynicism spreading throughout the electorate. The system gives them carte blanche if most of the people walk away, leaving just the partisan fanatics to speak for the whole of the country.