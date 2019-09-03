You may not realize it as the final days of summer draw down, but a federal election will likely be called soon after you read this column.
That is one thing I appreciate about Canadian elections. The rallies, the lawn signs, the hefty number of politicians who call your phone or knock on your door, that doesn’t ramp up until the writ is dropped and Canadians start to really pay attention.
It’s a better situation compared to what Americans face, with many experiencing election fatigue and the presidential vote still fourteen months away.
But one thing that worries me about this election is the potential for low turnout.
In the 1980s, we could count on over 70% of Canadians to come out and vote in federal elections. Recently, barely half have bothered to show up at the polls.
With voters upset with Justin Trudeau over his failure to live up to key promises, and wary of Andrew Scheer over his perceived social conservative stances, and the experience Ontarians have had since electing Ford, I can see many Canadians throwing up their hands and not voting.
“No matter who we vote for, the government always gets in. Why should we give them the legitimacy of our votes?”
It would be nice if we had the ability to vote “None of the Above” on our ballot, and to have that choice make a real impact. But that’s not the way the system works.
Not voting counts as an “Any of the Above” vote, and that’s not what I think most Canadians who don’t vote are actually saying.
And I fear that cynical politicians around the world are counting on that cynicism spreading throughout the electorate. The system gives them carte blanche if most of the people walk away, leaving just the partisan fanatics to speak for the whole of the country.
A fair amount of the Liberal election strategy is to point at Andrew Scheer as having a hidden agenda. Scheer’s mealy-mouthed response to same-sex marriage suggests that he is beholden to social conservatives who are out of touch with the majority of Canadians. Trudeau will point at Ford’s unexpected and unpopular cutbacks as the model that Scheer will follow.
This may be fair comment, but it doesn’t give us much reason to vote for Trudeau. It’s a distraction from his record.
And Scheer’s strategy is to point at all the Liberal miscues, from Trudeau’s ethics violation on SNC Lavalin, his shoddy treatment of the ministers who disagreed with him over it, and to say that Canadians who want to punish Liberal corruption have no choice but to vote Conservative.
Canadians don’t like being told that they have no choice, but I fear too many respond to this by staying home. That’s a choice that benefits Scheer and Trudeau as well.
If just a quarter of the Canadians who are so disgusted by the antics of the Liberals and Conservatives that they decided not to vote decided instead to go to the polling stations to vote for a third-party candidate, the result would be an earthquake within Canadian politics not seen in many a year.
The mainstream parties are counting on dissatisfied voters seeing them as the only viable choice they can make when they vote. Instead of staying home, these Canadians should send the mainstream parties a message.
That message is the letter X, marked on a ballot for someone else this coming October.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
