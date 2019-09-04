Do not push this conversation too far. It takes time for teenagers to come to terms with an involuntary major change in their lives.

They naturally want to focus on their own lives, wants/needs and freedoms, not on those of their parents.’

Perhaps they felt it was their mother’s duty to keep the family together, no matter what. Also, it’s possible they made a pact to punish her this way.

Still, one or both of them may, eventually, show a willingness to talk to a professional counsellor.

Introduce that idea without pushing it as something they must do now.

Then, show them you can still behave as dual parents and suggest that you and your ex see a therapist together to discuss how to handle your daughters’ rejection of their mom.

Readers’ Commentary Regarding the woman whose boyfriend “loves and cares for me” but has a sex problem (August 13):

Reader: “There’s a real issue here that’s being overlooked. To me that's a dangerous statement for women (or men) to make, e.g. it’d be more appropriate if she said/felt, “he supports me and my decisions.”

“But instead, he insists that he's right about everything in his life, especially their sex problem.

“It’s a major red flag. Many people in newer relationships write this behaviour off as she did. Until, unchecked, the behaviour becomes more controlling and extreme.

“He’ll always be right and she’ll always take a back seat, especially if kids come along.

“For him to not discuss his constantly premature ejaculation also shows that his gratification is more important to him than satisfaction for his lover.

“If he doesn't seek help or discuss it like an adult, she should ditch him because it's only going to get worse.

“So many people seem so desperate just to be with someone, even after counselling doesn't work, that they want to cling to someone with whom they’re very unhappy.

“Counselling should be for the woman to discover why she accepts such behaviour.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Teenagers rejecting a parent post-divorce need gentle encouragement toward professional therapy.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.