CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You have a lot to do, and you'll accomplish just that as long as you don't get bogged down for too long in a difficult issue with a close friend or loved one. Get past your immediate knee-jerk reaction. Tonight: Join friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your creative energy comes up when you least expect and allows new possibilities to come forward. Someone might believe that you are backing off from a semi-agreement as you look at alternatives. Tonight: Continue exploring on all levels.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be more helpful, light and easygoing. Others will criticize no matter what, but you'll feel better if you keep yourself together. Also, when your critics calm down, they'll admire how you handled this issue. All the better! Tonight: Consider heading home early.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Reach out for a loved one you care about deeply. You often experience fun times together. Nevertheless, you might inadvertently trigger someone and receive an unexpected response. Stay as mellow as possible. Tonight: Return calls quickly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be aware that you become quite possessive and difficult at times. Right now, you could even be a touch combative. Remain distant as you deal with some strong feelings. By not reacting, you'll have more control of the outcome. Tonight: Meet up with a friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a way and style that mark your interactions. Others clearly gravitate toward you and want some of your time. Investigate new possibilities, but give yourself time to commit. You'll see other options come forward. Tonight: Happy as can be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could feel tired or want to withdraw from some of the activity around you. The smart move would be to follow your desire. Otherwise, you could be very difficult for someone else to deal with. Tonight: Take a much needed personal night.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Where their friends are is where Aquarians are usually the happiest. You'll find that you have many opportunities coming forward. Expect some activity from your immediate circle of friends. Tonight: Where crowds can be found.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might feel pressured once more as you take the lead with a pet project. You might also be trying to convince someone that you're right and that you have the better idea. Be diplomatic! Tonight: Up working, chatting and visiting with a friend.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Freddie Mercury (1946), outlaw Jesse James (1847), actor Michael Keaton (1951)

www.jacquelinebigar.com