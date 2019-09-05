It’s about time.

On Wednesday Sept. 4, Waterloo-Oxford finally hopped on the (right) bandwagon by retiring the ‘Crusaders’ nickname, and frankly, we think it’s about time.

In addition, the secondary school will be retiring the logo and ‘Chubby Crusader’ mascot, both of which have represented the institution for more than 60 years.

School principal Carolyn Salonen, in an interview with the Independent, wanted to make it clear that the school wasn’t denouncing the name nor were they embarrassed by it. Simply put, it appears to be more of a preventive measure to alleviate problems in the future as society continues to grapple with the current trends of social justice that have defined this generation.

Even though it’s probably a bit late, the move by W-O is a good one and sets a good example for the students as well as Wilmot Township in general.

While crusades can have positive connotations too, the sheer brutality and treatment of Muslims, specifically, during the first millennium during the Crusades, paints a strong enough negative perception that makes this the right choice. There will be people that will simply call it a case of others being offended by everything and anything, but imagine say, the Holocaust being painted in any sort of positive fashion. Despite the crusades being a much longer time ago, we can’t let our recency bias creep in here.

The school has been trending toward this the last decade as a lot of the sports teams haven’t employed the Crusaders name. From now on, there will be no team name per se, as the school will simply go by WODSS.

Understanding that there is a significance behind athletes that have played under the Crusaders’ name the last half-century, this doesn’t take away from those accomplishments in anyway shape or form. Those students represented Waterloo-Oxford, and will continue to be remembered as such.

This decision aligns with many sports teams’ moves all over the world as well as locally too. Just a few years ago, the Grand River Renegades decided to retire their mascot which featured a little man with bright red skin a big nose. The man is waving a tomahawk and has a father on his head, and in this day and age, definitely depicts a racist overtone on Indigenous people.

Washington Redskins, a team in the National Football League, have been pushed to change their name while the Cleveland Indians of Major League Baseball ditched their Chief Wahoo logo as the Native Indian mascot controversy continues.