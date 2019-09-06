The Perfect Wife
JP Delaney
Doubleday Canada
2019, 415 pages
ISBN: 9780385690720
The Perfect Wife is a very good psychological thriller filled with lots of suspense and some science fiction thrown in for good measure.
The entertaining story begins when Abbie wakes up with no memory of who she is, how she got here or how she came to be in the condition that she is in. Fortunately, her husband Tim – a wealthy tech guy and founder of the creative and lucrative company Scott Robotics – is at her side and able to help fill in the gaps. Abbie is his wife, the mother of his young son and a gifted artist and surfer. Unfortunately, she had a terrible accident five years earlier but she’s back now thanks to science and her husband.
Slowly, Abbie begins to remember things and Tim is patient and understanding. But can she trust him and his motives?
An entertaining story, suspense and some interesting twists make this a fun read. Highly recommended for those who enjoy psychological thrillers!
Outfox
Sandra Brown
Grand Central Publishing
2019, 437 pages
ISBN: 978145557219
Outfox is the latest novel from Sandra Brown and it’s an excellent crime novel. FBI Agent Drex Easton has one goal in life – to find the serial killer who was once known as Weston Graham. A clever killer, Graham easily and effectively changes his identity and appearance after killing wealthy women and taking their fortunes.
Finally, Agent Easton has a suspect to follow. Jasper Ford married Talia Shafer recently. In his attempts to catch the ruthless predator, Easton moves in across from their home and becomes their new, friendly neighbour. But can he stay one step ahead of his clever – and suspicious – nemesis? Is Jasper Ford’s wife going to be his next victim or is she in on her husband’s sadistic crimes?
Outfox is one of the better crime novels that I’ve read in a while.
We Went to the Woods
Caite Dolan-Leach
Random House
2019, 355 pages
ISBN: 978039958884
We Went to the Woods is about five disillusioned young adults who choose to live off of the land – and off the grid – together on an abandoned farm in upstate New York. Their new home, which they name the Homestead, was once the site of a turn-of-the-century socialist commune. As the group works together to fix up the cabins, plant gardens, gather firewood and learn how to live sustainably, their relationships develop and change. And while things go well during the “easier” seasons, winter brings with it feelings of isolation. And while Mackenzie has plans to document her group’s experiences at the Homestead, some of the others have their own agendas about how to make the world a better place – beyond living off the land.
We Went to the Woods is an entertaining novel about dreams, sustainable living, relationships, activism – and how these can come crashing down at a moment’s notice!
