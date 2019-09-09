Could I have them send the code to a different phone number? No, you had to prove you’re a human, first. Could I have them send it to an email address? No, prove you’re human first.

After two days of this, I sent Twitter a support request detailing my problems. Ironically, a robot answered, thanking me for my email and saying that Twitter tech support typically replies to these requests “within a few days.”

Now that it’s been a week and Twitter still hasn’t replied to give me some way to reactivate my old account, I had no choice but to set up a new one, and give up on over 10 years of tweets.

Frankly, I’m amazed at myself that I did this. Any other company that treated its customers in such a fashion would not be in business for long.

But Twitter has something approaching a monopoly when it comes to quick online community communication. I would lose touch with too many people if it vanished. My ability to promote my work would be severely limited.

In the old days, companies with nearly total control of something important in the economy faced a government response. Conservative prime minister Robert Borden created the crown corporation Canadian National out of Canadian Pacific’s bankrupt competitors to keep the profitable company honest through government-run competition.

We shouldn’t have to go that far, but companies like Twitter need to be more accountable to users when something goes wrong. It’s a mark of a mature company that they do this, even when the lack of competition says they don’t need to.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.