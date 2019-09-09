For the past eight years, the line at the bottom of my column has read “James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online … … on Twitter at @jamesbow." Well, today that’s changing, and not by choice.
Over the past week, I learned how dependent I’ve become on social media platforms like Twitter. I’ve also learned that some of the companies that handle these communication tools in our lives can be very unresponsive when something goes wrong.
So, here’s how I broke my Twitter account.
In addition to my personal Twitter account, I have secondary accounts, including one I use to promote a novel that I’m releasing at the Waterloo Public Library at the beginning of October.
Twitter allows this and allows you to conveniently switch between accounts on your mobile devices. I was delighted to see this option available for my desktop computer as well.
I posted on my secondary account, and then switched to my main account and immediately liked and retweeted that post to give it wider exposure.
Big mistake. Twitter essentially screamed, “Eek! You’re a bot! Prove you’re human! Prove you’re human, now!”
It “limited the features” of my Twitter account, which is a polite way of saying, “you don’t get to look, see, smell, or taste anything on Twitter via this account again until you prove you’re a human being.”
This wouldn’t be so bad if Twitter hadn’t mucked up the means of proving I am human. On most accounts, I’d simply have to pass a CAPTCHA test. However, because years ago I’d given Twitter a phone number, the test was to input a code that they sent to me via text message.
Something must have been wrong with the phone number because the text message never arrived. I clicked a link to have them send a code again. Still no text.
Could I have them send the code to a different phone number? No, you had to prove you’re a human, first. Could I have them send it to an email address? No, prove you’re human first.
After two days of this, I sent Twitter a support request detailing my problems. Ironically, a robot answered, thanking me for my email and saying that Twitter tech support typically replies to these requests “within a few days.”
Now that it’s been a week and Twitter still hasn’t replied to give me some way to reactivate my old account, I had no choice but to set up a new one, and give up on over 10 years of tweets.
Frankly, I’m amazed at myself that I did this. Any other company that treated its customers in such a fashion would not be in business for long.
But Twitter has something approaching a monopoly when it comes to quick online community communication. I would lose touch with too many people if it vanished. My ability to promote my work would be severely limited.
In the old days, companies with nearly total control of something important in the economy faced a government response. Conservative prime minister Robert Borden created the crown corporation Canadian National out of Canadian Pacific’s bankrupt competitors to keep the profitable company honest through government-run competition.
We shouldn’t have to go that far, but companies like Twitter need to be more accountable to users when something goes wrong. It’s a mark of a mature company that they do this, even when the lack of competition says they don’t need to.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.
