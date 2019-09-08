Statistics Canada finds that it generates about three per cent of national GDP. That isn't chump change, but it pours cold water on the notion that the economy is being fundamentally restructured through the growth of "green" industries.

Digging deeper into the data, electricity from clean sources — mainly hydro and wind — represents by far the largest share of the clean/green sector's contribution to GDP, followed by waste-management services. In fact, clean electricity and waste management services together are responsible for more than half of the GDP attributable to the clean/green economy. Output from all of the other industries that comprise the sector accounts for a little over one per cent of Canada's GDP.

Finally, apart from its small size, the clean/green economy also isn't growing nearly as fast as many people seem to believe. Statistics Canada calculates that the inflation-adjusted value of the green sector's GDP rose by 5.2 per cent between 2007 and 2016. Over the same period, the Canadian economy grew by 14.4 per cent.

So, contrary to the narratives peddled by environmental groups, the clean/green sector is shrinking when measured against the backdrop of Canada's $2.3-trillion economy.

None of this is to suggest that Canada and other advanced economies aren't on a pathway to a lower-carbon future. The pressure on governments and companies to address climate change is intensifying, and both public policy and business strategy will have to respond.

But the current energy transition, like those that have occurred before, is destined to be slow-moving and is unlikely to entail a sudden break with established patterns of energy production and consumption.

In the meantime, Canadians should be skeptical of claims made by some politicians about the role of a supposedly booming clean/green sector in transforming the country's economy.

Jock Finlayson is executive vice-president of the Business Council of British Columbia.

