Why do the kids do the playing while the grown-ups do the standing around at your typical Canadian playground?
Why is the park equipment almost always designed for small, growing bodies, not big, aging ones? Why are the youngsters enjoying all the fun and all the muscle-building, heart-strengthening exercise while their sedentary elders are bored?
And why hasn't Canada followed the example of all the other countries that have been building outdoor adult gyms in public places for years?
The quick answer is that Canada, which considers itself to be progressive in so many ways, is lagging behind the curve on a significant public health trend.
But the good news is we're catching up, and the City of Kitchener is showing us how to do it. In a timely project that would have been impossible without massive, grassroots community support, the city is establishing an outdoor gym in Victoria Park.
The facility, which should officially open in the spring of 2020, will be designed for ages 14 and up and located near the park's entrance to the Iron Horse Trail.
This outdoor gym is an excellent, forward-looking idea that will fill a real need in a diverse and growing city. Everyone who's had a hand in it deserves applause, including ardent supporters in the local neighbourhood and many community organizations.
Statisticians tell us we're in an aging society, where the proportion of the population made up of seniors or people headed for that demographic is on the rise.
Medical experts tell us regular exercise — including strength training — can slow the onset of the aches, pains and even illnesses associated with old age. And it doesn't take a chartered accountant to figure out that a few tax dollars spent on prevention are worth thousands that might later have to go to cure an avoidable health problem.
We know that at least some people who might want to start an exercise regimen can't afford the fees charged by private gyms. Meanwhile, if you talk to inveterate globetrotters you'll hear how cities across Europe and Asia have long had public park systems that prominently feature adult gyms. In China, many parks even offer ping pong tables.
Yet the notion of outdoor gyms tailored to adult needs is only slowly gaining traction in Canada. Cambridge has a few individual pieces of exercise equipment scattered throughout the city. In Waterloo, Bluevale Collegiate Institute opened the BFIT Park which features a wide range of exercise equipment. It's available to the public. And for free.
As far as local municipalities go, however, Kitchener appears to be blazing a new trail by putting an outdoor gym in what's considered the crown jewel of its park system. In the not-too-distant future, walkers, runners and cyclists out on the Iron Horse Trail will be able to stop, take a breather and have a good workout using sturdy, metal equipment that can be used year-round. It won't cost them a nickel in user fees, either.
And while the gym's plans haven't been finalized, it is expected to feature nine pieces of equipment targeting upper and lower body strength, flexibility and balance. Some equipment will be accessible to those with mobility challenges.
With an estimated cost of $90,000 that will be covered by a city grant and extensive public fundraising, this outdoor gym is a bargain. As cities, including Kitchener, continue to rethink how they should change and grow in the 21st century, let's hope this is the start of a new fitness movement in Waterloo Region and across Canada.
