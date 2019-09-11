A unique and creative spirit is growing in Uptown Waterloo. New and long-standing festivals, events and spaces celebrate the arts, theatre and our city heritage, all set against evolving architecture and inspired by uptown’s increasingly urban vibe.

There are several businesses in Uptown that have creativity at their heart. Get your “art on” at places like the Artstore of Waterloo, Button Factory, By Hand and Fire Pottery, Double T Gallery, State of the Art Supplies, Kitchener-Waterloo Little Theatre, L’Abbe Pottery, Paint by Munzy, Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery, UpTown Gallery, and Paula White Diamond Art Gallery + Design Studio.

Many cities use cultural, arts and recreational amenities as an effective tool for uptown revitalization. This makes sense, as indicated by the Environics 2016-2017 Arts and Heritage Access and Availability Survey — the findings of which show that close to 90 per cent of Ontarians believe arts and cultural activities are important to a community’s economic well-being and 92 per cent agree that exposure to arts and culture is important to individual happiness.

Also adding to Uptown’s creative essence is Lumen — an annual festival hosted by the City of Waterloo that features the work of artists as they explore the interplay of light, art and technology. With 33 different experiences, there’s something inspiring for everyone — a 33-foot long fire-breathing dragon, a quantum computing pop-up, interactive audiovisual installations, live music, a sculptural light installation that illuminates by human touch, and more! Even the Uptown Parkade will transform into a glowing work of light art. Come see for yourself on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 11 p.m. More details can be found at waterloo.ca.

Public art brings creativity, beauty, conversation and character to public spaces throughout the city. There are 22 pieces around Waterloo that present an array of community narratives from renowned artists. Several of them can be found in Uptown — check out the Waterloo Library’s Looking Outward and Inward, the Waterloo Bell in Waterloo Public Square, the Triad: Dual, Interface and Reunited in front of the Uptown Parkade, John Labatt Barley Field at the Labatts Parkette along Park Street, Aspiring Orchard on Regina Street and the stainless steel Laurel Creek beside city hall. You can see all of these works of art and more by taking one of the three UpTown Loop walks — maps of which can be found on the city’s website.

Uptown Myth Buster No. 2

Myth: Uptown Waterloo’s boundary is King Street from Union Boulevard to Elgin Street.

Reality: Uptown Waterloo does include King Street as noted above and it also encompasses many side streets, including: Allan Street, John Street, William Street, Regina Street, Albert Street, Erb Street, Peppler Street, Willow Street, Caroline Street, Willis Way, Father David Bauer Drive, Dupont Street, Dorset Street, Princess Street, Bridgeport Road, Young Street, Spring Street and Central Street. Many unique businesses can be found on these side streets, and we encourage you to take some time to stroll around Uptown and discover them!

Tracy Van Kalsbeek is the executive director of the UpTown Waterloo Business Improvement Area.