As a longtime fan of the horror movie genre, I miss the days of VHS cassettes and the incredible box cover art.

As a child, there was something magical about going to into the video store and browsing the dark, atmospheric covers, wondering what films like The Amityville Horror, Ghost Story, and Rosemary’s Baby must be about.

Even now, I occasionally visit Cinema 1 in Cambridge to check out the latest releases in the horror section, like Nightmare Cinema, Annabelle Comes Home, and Pet Sematary, just in time for Halloween.

My scary movie collection is vast, with hundreds of titles and personal favourites like The Shining, The Conjuring, The Evil Dead, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Changeling, Carrie, Poltergeist, Funeral Home, The Hills Have Eyes, and A Quiet Place, which I consider the best horror movie of the last five years.

Eerily quiet and understated, it’s the imperceptible terrors of A Quiet Place that we don’t see on screen suggesting impending doom that leave me fascinated with both the visceral and psychological frights of this brilliant feat of filmmaking.

I also love slasher films like Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Terror Train, Child’s Play, Black Christmas, Sleepaway Camp, Silent Night Deadly Night, Happy Birthday to Me, Tourist Trap, and the cult classic, Basket Case.

Then there’s my collection of classic zombie flicks like Carnival of Souls, Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, and one of the goriest movies I’ve ever seen, Day of the Dead.

But the scariest film of all time for me is the 1973 classic, The Exorcist, as it continues to astonish and unsettle me like no other movie.

To this day, I marvel at The Exorcist — both its haunting elegance and its shocking vulgarity.

The artwork on the original VHS cover of The Exorcist still captivates me. Evocatively photographed, it portrays the late-night arrival of Father Merrin outside the MacNeil home, which is enshrouded in fog and eerily silhouetted, reminiscent of Rene Magritte’s famously atmospheric painting L’Empire des Lumieres.