CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You express a lot of feelings and are understanding of a situation. You can also identify with others easily when you stop and consider their concerns. A friend could change his or her tune at the last moment! Tonight: Going for what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be overly excited about a new possibility involving a favourite person. You could get a kickback from someone you really care about. This person wants to keep your focus on him or her, not on anyone else. A boss could be full of surprises. Tonight: Be a duo.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Others seek you out, making you feel on top of the world. Still, you might question whether a loved one has an agenda that he or she has not revealed. In a sense, this person is too nice for words at the moment. Just be aware and enjoy the moment. Tonight: Go with the flow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be overloaded in dealing with a problem that could be affecting your day-to-day life. Don't hesitate to express your concerns to the other parties. You hear news at the last minute. You might be pleased by what you hear. Tonight: Know when to retreat.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your creativity emerges when you are dealing with others. You express unusual concern and energy around a project or a child. Your interest and concern make the other party feel very cared about. You find a key person unstable. Tonight: Go with the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be more sensitive to domestic matters and to checking out an expenditure. You might be considering remodeling or buying a new home. Take your time, as the decision has long-term implications. Tonight: Happily heading home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You speak your mind, and though you might not be as direct as you need to be, the other parties get the gist of what you are thinking. Share more of what is needed to make a situation run smoothly. Understand where others are coming from. Tonight: Stop at a favourite spot on the way home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware of your spending and its long-term implications. You could feel that a situation is out of control, especially where your finances are involved. Saying no could be difficult. Tonight: Blurting out your feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You can convince nearly anyone of how on-target you are. Clearly, a boss or higher-up makes strong demands, and a loved one also could be demanding. Test your charm and your ability to juggle. Tonight: All smiles.

BORN TODAY: Actor Paul Walker (1973), rapper 2 Chainz (1977), singer/actress Jennifer Hudson (1981)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

