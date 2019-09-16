We are really lucky to have so many opportunities to vote, though I fear that, to quote Joni Mitchell, we may not know what we have until it’s gone.

In the United States, cynical politicians have sought to maintain power by trying to control the electorate that gets to vote for them.

A lot of attention has been paid to issues of gerrymandering — redrawing electoral districts to group “undesirable” voters within a limited number of seats — or imposing restrictive identification requirements that punish poor people and racial minorities who are less likely to have the required IDs.

However, a lot of the effort to disenfranchise voters has come by simply limiting the number of opportunities voters have to vote. The cynical politicians who benefit from low turnout try to depress turnout by cutting the number of days the polls are open. If someone poor can’t vote on election day — and it’s usually somebody poor — then they’re out of luck.

I think this is a sinister trend, and I don’t want Canada to have any part of it.

I don’t agree with all ideas for making voting easier — a proposal for online voting, for example, would have to show that the security of the system is rock solid, and that there is a way to ensure a backup paper count of the results, if needed.

But maybe election day shouldn’t just be a day. Instead of having the polls open on Monday, Oct. 21, why not open those polls on the six days beforehand, from Tuesday the 15th onward?

Sure, it may cost more, but our democracy is not something we should scrimp on. Every Canadian deserves to have their voice heard, and no politician should ever strive to take those voices away.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.