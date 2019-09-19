Three years and more than 90 projects ago, the city of Kitchener launched its “Love My Hood” neighbourhood strategy.
Today, it’s time to make funding permanent for the strategy so that it can continue its work of empowering us to take an active role in the future of our community.
At its core, Kitchener’s neighbourhood strategy was designed to allow us to decide what would make our neighbourhoods better, while giving us the tools and the funds to make it happen.
It’s virtually impossible to argue the strategy’s success, as evidenced by the staggering numbers that have emerged.
Since its implementation in 2017, Love My Hood has inspired action from more than 400 Kitchener residents representing 110 different community groups, who together invested more than 10,000 volunteer hours into their neighbourhoods. By the end of this year, Love My Hood will have directly supported 98 neighbourhood events, six resident-led traffic-calming projects, seven public art projects, and nine community gardens.
“Kitchener is not a city that just builds pipes and roads,” notes Michael May, Kitchener’s Deputy Chief Administration Officer, in explaining the value of a neighbourhood strategy.
Love My Hood has built something far less tangible but equally if not more important.
Community spirit.
The neighbourhood strategy has no doubt fostered a sense of belonging and a connectedness to our neighbourhoods, all while providing us the opportunity to play a meaningful role in shaping the future of those neighbourhoods.
“What’s great about Love My Hood is that it’s resident-led,” says May. “People have come forward and said, ‘we have an idea for something we want to work on with our neighbours,’ and the city has been there to help them.”
There’s an old saying that suggests there’s no sense fighting city hall. Thanks to Love My Hood, you don’t have to.
To date, the city has spent more than $560,000 on the project, existing funds that were reallocated in 2017 to a new Neighbourhood Development Reserve.
Continuing the momentum requires an allocation of $200,000 in grant money each year, along with an additional $100,000 annually to turn four part-time neighbourhood strategy positions into full-time roles.
While the funding will be considered as part of the city’s 2020 budget process and ultimately make up part of our annual tax increase, it’s important to look at these dollars as investments as opposed to expenditures. Given the tremendous success of the neighbourhood strategy to date, it’s hard to think of a better example of seeing your tax dollars at work for you.
If there’s a concern with the strategy, it’s in the ability of more organized neighbourhoods to apply for and, ultimately, receive funding through Love My Hood grants.
It’s a concern councillors wrestled with at a meeting last week, and we’ll likely see some tweaks to the program to address inequities across different wards in the city. Councillors themselves should also share some of the burden of responsibility of raising awareness of the strategy, and the funds available.
The rest, as the resident-led strategy encourages, is up to us.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
