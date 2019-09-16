Entertaining Books for Young Children

Opinion 08:00 AM by Glenn Perrett Simcoe.com

The Scarecrow

Beth Ferry, illustrated by The Fan Brothers

Harper

2019, 40 pages

ISBN: 9780062475763

ages 4+

A scarecrow effectively guards a field from animals during the different seasons until a small, frightened crow drops from the sky. And the scarecrow saves the young bird by tucking “him near his heart of hay.” The two become great friends until one day the crow flies away. When the crow returns he is joined by another crow and soon the scarecrow is guarding a nest of eggs and then young crows!

A happy, simple story with beautiful illustrations make this a particularly good children’s picture book.

Dinosnores

Sandra Boynton

Workman Publishing

2019, 22 pages

ISBN: 9781523508136

ages 3 months+

Dinosnores is the latest fun board book for young children by Sandra Boynton. The story sees numerous dinosaurs getting ready for bed by wriggling and stretching before putting on their cozy pajamas and falling asleep. And then the snoring begins! And it lasts until morning!

Boynton’s rhyming text and excellent illustrations will keep young children (aimed at babies to four years of age) entertained. Good bedtime book.

Daddy-sitting

Eve Coy

Clarion Books

2019, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781328489890

ages 4+

Daddy-sitting is about how a young girl looks after her father during a typical day of activities. She wakes her father in the morning and then gets him breakfast before getting him his exercise by taking her to the park, swimming and playing on the swings. The young girl tells her father that he can do anything when he grows up – but he only wants to be her daddy.

Daddy-sitting is a heartwarming, funny picture book that parents will enjoy sharing with their children.

