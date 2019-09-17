Elementary: The Final Season
Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated PG, DVD, 3 discs
The seventh, and final, season of Elementary is now available as a 3-disc, 13-episode set. Back in England Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) take on cases as consultants for Scotland Yard. When one of their former colleagues is seriously wounded, Holmes and Watson return to New York where they resume their detective work in New York City working with Captain Gregson (Aidan Quinn) and Detective Bell (Jon Michael Hill). The final season sees Holmes and Watson investigate a threat against tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain).
Elementary: The Final Season has only 13 episodes (many of the previous seasons have 24 episodes), but they are very good and effectively wrap up the series. The final episode is very entertaining and a good series ending show (often series ending episodes aren’t particularly good.)
Along with deleted scenes and a gag reel, this 3-disc set includes the special feature “Mystery Solved: The Final Season” which is worth watching.
Elementary: The Complete Series
Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated PG, DVD, 40 discs
I’ve enjoyed watching the crime drama Elementary during the last seven years. The entertaining CBS TV show features legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and his crime-solving companion Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) working together with the NYPD to solve difficult cases. Holmes is a recovering drug addict and Watson is his “sobriety companion” and they work together with Captain Thomas Gregson (Aidan Quinn) and Detective Marcus Bell (Jon Michael Hill) to fight New York’s most ruthless criminals.
If you are looking for a well written crime show with a very good cast you will want to check out Elementary and this “Complete Series” contains all seven seasons of the show – 40 discs, 153 episodes and more than 109 hours of entertaining sleuthing!
Along with the fun episodes, this impressive set includes lots of special features – almost seven hours worth of special features!
The Dead Don’t Die
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray
The Dead Don’t Die is a decent comedy/horror movie. I admit that I expected it to be better as this cast is great – especially for a zombie film – and includes Bill Murray, Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Carol Kane, Tilda Swinton, Rosie Perez, Selena Gomez and Iggy Pop! (Tom Waits was particularly good in the role of Hermit Bob.)
Zombies are rising from their graves in the small town of Centerville and attacking the good folks of the quiet town. Looking after the citizens of Centerville is their police chief – Chief Cliff Robertson (Murray) and Officer Ronnie Peterson (Driver). Do they have what it takes to fend off a mob of zombies?
Along with the movie there are several bonus features including “Bill Murray: Zombie Hunting Action Star” which is short, but funny.
