This is a rhetorical question. The obvious answer by anyone not looking through rose coloured glasses is no. Trudeau has not lived up to his promises and has put us so far into dept that my great grand-children will be paying it off.

And he's now making more promises that he has no intention keeping. When will voters smarten up and see him for what he really is? Canada needs good leadership and that person is not Trudeau.

The only other party in the running capable of leading the country is the Conservatives. Do Canada a solid by voting Conservative and ousting this make-believe PM.

Robert Falla