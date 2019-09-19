It's a great, at times contentious, time in local and federal politics.

There are a lot of aspects of this election season that could be seen in a negative light, but what I see is an opportunity to continue this conversation.

Across social media, whether it's Facebook or Twitter, political issues dominate the conversations. From local environmental issues that will be discussed at a New Dundee debate on Oct. 9, or broader issues discussed at other all-candidates debates, there is plenty to discuss. Candidates are taking the opportunity to join in the conversation, as well, as they have a direct line to their prospective constituents.

Sadly, this is likely just a temporary act. But I hope it's not.

This political discourse is great for our region and great for Canadians as a whole. Even if unsuccessful in their bid to represent this region, candidates should continue to discuss issues with people and, more importantly, those who are elected should make even more of an effort to do so.

As someone who is a political junkie, it's delightful to see so many engaged in shaping what, at the very least, the next four years will look in our region and country. I live for political news every single day, and I'm hoping that, by getting involved now, many will continue to follow closely and keep our representatives and leaders accountable.

While I am optimistic, I know this likely won't be the case. I wrote essentially this same column in 2018 when we picked new representatives at the municipal level. Sadly, many of those who were vocal, active and forthcoming with their ideas and opinions have now slid into the shadows.

Admittedly, part of this is on us as a news source, as well. Many times, when we ask questions of politicians, especially when it's not a great news story for them or their party, we get a response chock full of platitudes. It's on us to ask direct questions and get the answers that the electorate deserves.

There are many thoughtful, passionate people with great thoughts and ideas in this region. Let's not limit it to election time.