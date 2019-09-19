This past May, I wrote about the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s federal election platform entitled Vote Prosperity.

Vote Prosperity contains seven pillars that are the priority issues for the Canadian business community in the federal election. Those pillars include over-regulation, a complex and outdated tax system, challenges finding and retaining skilled workers, improved technology infrastructure, a lack of support for small business, insufficient trade support, and proposed changes that could undermine employer-provided healthcare.

In July, the Greater KW Chamber co-hosted an event with the Cambridge Chamber featuring federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau at the Cambridge Mill. In the question and answer session, Minister Morneau was asked about the Canadian Chamber’s specific recommendation to start a Royal Commission on taxation to address business concerns about our taxation system that has not been reformed in a substantial way since the 1960s.

Minister Morneau indicated that a Liberal government would not pursue this. We want a response from the other political parties before Canadians vote on October 21.

This should be of concern for all taxpayers in Canada. The tax system has not been reviewed in a half century and only through an instrument like a Royal Commission can we achieve fairness and simplicity for everyone including individuals, businesses and communities.

By any measure taxation rules are failing Canadians and the businesses that employ them, deterring investment and the attraction of top talent. The business community’s message to all parties and candidates is clear – we need a Royal Commission on tax with everything on the table so that we have a 21st century tax system to meet the needs of Canadians in the future.

Successive governments have avoiding tacking this critical issue because they believe that, like Minister Morneau indicated at our event, comprehensive reform is too complicated and would take too long. However, countries like the U.K. and New Zealand have overhauled their tax systems using a variety of models we can learn from. Not only is tax reform possible, but Canada is late to the game and needs to get on with it.

Our Chamber will be holding four candidate debates in the local ridings of Kitchener Centre, Waterloo, Kitchener South – Hespeler and Kitchener- Conestoga during the week of October 7. This is an excellent opportunity to hear candidate positions on business and community issues and we encourage our members and the public to hear the platforms and make informed decisions on who should government after October 21.

Ian McLean is president/CEO of the Greater KW Chamber of Commerce.