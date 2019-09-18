"I'm going to take my time, as I've said many times in the past, to review it with my cabinet colleagues."

As Clark describes it, this sounds like absolutely the wrong way to go.

Leaders of the studies — former deputy minister Michael Fenn and ex-Waterloo Region chairman Ken Seiling, both highly respected in municipal affairs — toured the province, hearing comments from the public and local politicians.

Citizens' comments were solicited, and they were told their opinions would be taken into account in whatever decision the government makes.

The public was invited to be a player in this process, and it should be shown the results, as well as the recommendations that will go to cabinet, before a decision is made.

Too much is at stake to do otherwise.

This is where we live. This is our local history, and our local future.

The proper way to go about this is to allow Fenn and Seiling to have time to put together a full, fair report. Don't rush.

But in the end, it needs to be made public before cabinet decides what to do.

If it's presented first as a cabinet document, though, it might never see the light of day as a matter of cabinet confidentiality.

It's unclear what part of its contents would need to be protected from public viewing. But surely if there are some, those could be redacted while the rest of the report is released.

As Clark himself said in a speech in Niagara in July, the review is being done "to help ensure that these municipalities are working effectively and efficiently."

Clearly, whatever the results are, some people will be disappointed or angry. That's how these things go. When we elect governments, we give them the right and privilege to make the best decisions, knowing they can't please everyone.

Remember, it's our right to see the results of a study we paid for and were invited to take part in. We might not like the outcome, but if it is fair and well thought out, we can live with it.

What we can't accept is our community being reinvented via decisions imposed on us from behind locked doors.