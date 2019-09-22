Call it “My Breadkfast with Andres.”

I joined Andres Guerrero at Pupuseria Latinos last week for a chat over a plate of scrambled eggs. They came studded with peppers and onions, a generous portion of rice and beans and a plantain roasted to wonderfully and lightly caramelized perfection.

That was enough to eat, but I was compelled to add a side of the relatively new pupusas the restaurant is making: pulled chicken and cheese. They were equally delicious.

Pupuseria Latinos has been operating on Eby Street South between Charles and King for over a decade: time flies when you’re enjoying pupusas and tamales, it seems.

“I wasn’t expecting to be here for that long,” Guerrero says with a bit of a laugh. “But we’re happy we are still here.”

The restaurant is one of several venues serving what is essentially the Salvadoran national food that makes its downtown kitchen something of a pupusa epicentre.

More essential is that the pupuseria has been a stalwart through the ION construction mayhem. Sitting in the dining room, which seats about 25, you can hear the 301 whiz past a few urbanized feet away.

With their son, Andres and his wife Blanca, the latter the cook responsible for the many delicious dishes here, see to the operation of the restaurant. Most of the dishes are inspired by their home town of Quezaltepeque in La Libertad in the central-western part of the country.

“The dishes are from home. But depending on where you go, a big city, a small town or in the country, the breakfast is going to be a little bit different,” says Guerrero who came to Canada and Kitchener with Blanca in 1992.

The platter — the Deluxe Latino breakfast ($10.99) — comes as a combination of nicely moist scrambled eggs and chunks of veg that add crisp texture alongside Salvadoran sour cream, a delicious salsa verde and rice and beans (much like the unspiced Jamaican dish) called “casamiento.”