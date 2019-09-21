Fall is just around the corner and with it, this year comes a sea of colour … in the form of federal election signs!

Regardless of whether you have made up your mind about who gets your vote, housing issues are a real concern across Canada, and each party appears to recognize the challenges. In Waterloo, there is a growing concern about rental housing affordability, and social housing is a hot-button issue across Waterloo Region. Let’s take a look at what has been proposed by the legitimate contenders when it comes to the issue of housing.

The Liberal Party of Canada has a head start on housing policy with the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive (FTHBI) announced earlier this year. Essentially, if you’re a first-time buyer making less than $120,000, have the required down payment, and the loan is limited to four times the qualifying income, you can apply for a 5 or 10 per cent shared equity mortgage with the government of Canada.

The Liberals have announced they will extend this program to include values up to $789,000, replacing the current cap of $480,000. This proposal would only apply to expensive markets such as Toronto, Vancouver, and the surrounding areas.

The Liberals have also promised a national housing strategy to the tune of $55 billion to help Canadians find affordable housing and build 140,000 affordable housing units by 2028. Unfortunately, the intrusive stress test, which was introduced by the Liberals, will remain and has become a real burden for first-time homebuyers trying to enter expensive housing markets.

The NDP has also released some extensive housing policy proposals. The most noteworthy proposal would be reintroducing 30-year terms to mortgages insured by the CMHC for first-time buyers. The New Democrats have also promised to double the homebuyer’s tax credit to $1,500 to help with closing costs.

There is a strong commitment to affordable housing in their plan as well, which commits to 500,000 affordable housing units over the next ten years. There is no price tag attached to this promise.

The NDP complete their housing agenda with a foreign tax for all non-Canadians wishing to purchase property along with a 15 per cent tax on residential property purchases by foreign corporations.

The Conservatives have not released their platform at the time of this article. That said, Andrew Scheer has told home builder associations his party would commit to easing regulations to get more new homes built.

In a policy proposal document earlier this year, the Conservatives promised to include support for homeowners by offering refundable credits of up to 20 per cent of personal income for certain "green improvements" on their principal residence worth between $1,000 and $20,000. But policy proposals at election time should be taken with a grain of salt.