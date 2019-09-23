By and large, the vast majority of our conversations with our children are procedural. "Do this, do that, be here at this time, clean up your room," likely comprise the majority of our interactions. There's nothing wrong with this, as establishing and maintaining routines in a family is all part of the harmony we seek in making it from one day to another and one year to another.

Still, there are times when the words we use or the tone we use can have significantly greater import. It may be a teachable moment that our children bring to us - times when they really want to know about something that has become important to them, or perhaps has frightened them. Such moments may come as a result of their own experiences or perhaps from the evening news or a school discussion. There may be other times when we wish to initiate more serious discussions with them, perhaps about a family health/work issue, a concern we have about a pattern of behaviour or the much dreaded birds and bees talk that, while inevitable, seems to come sooner than we wish we needed to give it!

Regardless of the topic, or who initiates it, having a discussion about something important is not the usual fare and thus requires a little more thought and preparation. While we, as adults, might be quite attuned to the circumstances surrounding the need for such a discussion, our children may not and so it's important to set the tone for the talk, be clear about what the "takeaway" should be, and have a general sense of how to carry it to the desired conclusion. It's the stuff of a few sleepless nights of rolling strategies around in our heads!

Some matters are family matters, perhaps best introduced around the diningroom table. Some matters are personal matters, best dealt with one-on-one. Some matters are best dealt with by moms and others by dads and perhaps some, by both. Relationships really matter in serious discussions and the parent most "trusted" in certain matters of the heart or brain is probably the best one to broach the subject.

Personally, my favourite strategy, both as an educator and a parent was to open with questions designed to find out what was already known, or perhaps to determine if the child was in the right frame of mind to participate in something more than a superficial talk. Timing is as important a factor to having a successful discussion as any other environmental factor and if a child is not in the right psychological state, (eg. already highly emotional about something else and thus prone to being overwhelmed by another emotional topic), then perhaps resolving that issue comes before adding another to it. Important topics generally require the most rational part of the brain to be engaged in understanding all of the implications.

Of course, the depth of discussion and the language used should always be consistent with the maturity of the child although I prefer to lean towards more sophistication of language and thought than to excessively simple language that makes a child feel patronized, particularly children in their preteen and teenage years. I also prefer language that centres on hopefulness and personal responsibility rather than fear and/or a sense of things being out of control. Our goal should always be to help our children become independent and to devise actions they can take to manage the circumstances in their own lives. This may be very difficult when circumstances are, in fact, very much out of their control (eg. a family breakdown) but their reaction is always under their control and we have to help them figure out how best to respond.

Finally, having already alluded to timing, let me suggest that the best laid plans of a parent can be, and perhaps should be, derailed by the early response to an intended talk. If things do not go well, and emotions push a discussion into the irrational realm, don't be afraid to back off for a day or two both to allow the child to calm down and to reassess the best way to approach the subject. In any serious matters, the most important element is understanding, not urgency, and that only comes with the child's receptivity to the information.

While procedural matters of conversation may comprise the vast majority of our interactions with our children, the serious discussions that will arise from time to time are perhaps the kind of life-changing "seeds" we plant in our children that will be factors in determining the quality of their lives long after the discomfort of such discussions has passed. They are worthy of the same thought and planning process that we might apply to serious conversations in our workplace, perhaps even more worthy!

Graham Hookey has been writing weekly columns on parenting and education since 1984 and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

