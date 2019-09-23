I know I’ve written about how I hate personal attacks in politics, but after this past week, I have to say this: Trudeau is a dolt.

The photographs that came out last week puts a new spin on his tone-deaf trip to India a few months ago. The fact that he was 29 at the time doesn’t excuse it. When I was Trudeau’s age, I knew brownface was wrong. Heck, I am Trudeau’s age.

However, I could do without the hypocrisy of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer when he shouts that Trudeau is a racist and unfit to lead the country.

Maybe the temptations of playing turnabout were too great after the media uncovered racist and homophobic statements from a number of Conservative party candidates, but the wisest move for him in this situation would have been to let the gaffe dig itself.

Instead, Scheer is hoist on his own standards. For his own candidates, he stated, “as long as someone takes responsibility for what they’ve said, and addresses the fact that in 2019 some things that may have been said in the past are inappropriate today, that if anything they’ve ever said in the past caused any type of hurt or disrespect to one community or another and have apologized for that, I accept that.”

Trudeau apologized. By his standards, Scheer should accept that, and move on.

I was impressed by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s response, saying “Tonight is not about the Prime Minister. It’s about every young person mocked for the colour of their skin. The child who had their turban ripped off their head. And those reliving intense feelings of pain and hurt from past experiences of racism.”

The statement was profound and from the heart, emphasizing without hyperbole or hypocrisy our need to do better.

It’s unfortunate, but a big part of the reason why the Liberals and Conservatives have bad leaders at the moment is that they believe themselves to be the only game in town.

The Liberals and Conservatives will try to distract from their flaws and inadequacies by attacking the other. Each sees the other as their sole alternative, and as long as that alternative is as unpalatable as possible, they have no reason to change.