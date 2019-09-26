Enough is enough? Harsher approach needed on Ezra — Sept. 18

There have been several news items and letters to the editor lately regarding the annual St. Patrick's Day street party on Ezra Avenue. I think it's exciting and a wonderful way for the students to get out and party. Let them be. Quit complaining over a few hours of fun while citing police and security costs along with cleanup costs. Were the police even invited? Why should the taxpayer pay the police for unsolicited services? Perhaps some students can be recruited to team up and deal with the cleanup. But let them be. It's a free world here.