Ethel’s Lounge. It’s synonymous with the words "an institution."

In fact, and without hubris, they call themselves legendary, though they’ve been around only a quarter-century or so. I don’t know if that qualifies for legend status, but let’s go with it.

Ethel’s is a no-nonsense neighbourhood pub that caters to locals, Laurier students and their professors alike, and families of four who frequent it from just across the street.

The dining area, with its large, L-shaped bar, is the realm of sudsy experts regaling their peers with arguments, cohesive and otherwise, on the statistical wizardry that supports the Jays’ infield shift, and other proclamations of such prodigious knowledge. Listening in is both revelatory and a lot of fun.

A cultural reliquary

Look around you, and you’ll see that the room has an archival and museum-like quality. Yes, there’s kitsch, but most of it is a reliquary of the region’s musical, sporting and entertainment history, mounted on the walls. It would take you a couple of visits to digest it all, but it’s wonderful nostalgia.

The kitchen is small and cramped — and the people in it work very hard. They make a lot of what they serve in-house and do it well, to their credit. There’s a smoker out back, but there’s no deep fryer.

That realm is the purview of kitchen manager and cook Chris Gardner, who has been at the restaurant, off and on, starting in 2002, for close to 15 years, he says.

“It’s a small operation in the kitchen, but we do a lot of volume,” Gardner says. “Most things are made from scratch here, and we’re constantly prepping. It’s busy.”

And it’s tasty.