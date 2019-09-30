All signs are pointing to an election campaign full of personal attacks and one with plenty of mud to be slung around.
From 18-yea-old photos to 13-year old speeches, we’re barely halfway into the 40-day campaign and, already, we’ve been asked to redefine the moral high ground.
Then there are the election signs themselves which, in our community, are creating a stir of their own.
The Conservative candidate in Kitchener-Centre, for example, is asking to be re-elected even though he’s not the riding’s incumbent.
While it’s true that he’s held office before, it seems obvious that the candidate is trying to take advantage of the benefits of incumbency.
Of course, we could argue that voters are not so easily fooled and that, technically, someone who has held office in the past is asking to be re-elected, even if it’s not from the most recent term of government.
Naturally, there would be nothing to argue if the election sign was more honest and that’s the point we must not overlook.
Ironically, while it’s a Conservative candidate that’s got us stirring in Kitchener-Centre, it’s the party itself that’s crying foul in Manitoba.
A candidate in Winnipeg, who served four terms under a previous Conservative government, is reusing his old election signs for this campaign. The difference, however, is that he’s not running for the Conservative party.
The candidate is this time running under the People’s Party of Canada banner, with familiar blue and white signs. Voters in his riding may well ask why there are two Conservative candidates seeking election in the same neighbourhood.
In response, the Conservative Party of Canada is having its legal team investigate the matter.
As far as Elections Canada is concerned, however, neither candidate — in Kitchener-Centre or in Winnipeg — is running afoul of any rules regarding election signage.
Not that it matters because even where there are rules, such as how close a sign can be to an opponent’s sign, we see them flouted time and again.
If we don’t want to follow the rules, and if we’re willing to acknowledge that we’re living in an increasingly wired world, it’s time to ask ourselves why we’re still using election signs, period.
First, they make our city less attractive. I’d cite Victoria Street as Exhibit A of the ugliness.
And even if beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the signs give an unfair advantage to better-funded campaigns. The more money in the campaign, the more signs to stick onto public property around the city, giving the impression of greater support.
Once erected, signs must withstand all manner of weather while escaping vandalism or outright removal by opponents.
With so many emerging technologies at our disposal that help us broadcast messages to thousands of voters at a time, why would we rely on the feeble lawn sign?
Like the rotary telephone and black-and-white TV, the time of the lawn sign has passed.
If it has any life left, it’s through earned support, when a candidate knocks on a door and meets someone willing to erect an election sign on their private property.
Otherwise, it’s time we signed off.
