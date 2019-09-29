GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your spunk mixes with your childlike personality. You and others could have a ball together. A child delights in your company, as does an adult. Encourage those around you to relax and let go. Tonight: Squeeze in a game of softball.

This Week: Pace yourself and see what is going on with an associate or friend. Wednesday, your efforts pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You will be best close to home. Face the facts: Home is where your heart is anyway. Invite family and friends over for a fun get-together. Make a special, well-liked meal and all falls into place. Tonight: Relax with those around you.

This Week: Your imagination takes you far. Be more sensitive to the possibilities around you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Open up a conversation that needs to happen. Others might be avoiding the topic. As soon as this talk is done, all is better. You will be surprised by the strength of another person's feelings. Take a midday snooze if you want. Tonight: Think Monday.

This Week: Stay centred and you will clear hassles far more easily. Wednesday, you become playful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Open up to new possibilities, but be aware of how much you need to spend to get to a position of security and well-being. Don't blow your budget, but rather, honour it. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

This Week: Speak your mind and others will listen. They know when you are authentic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do not push someone away; rather, stay centred and focused. You could discover that someone you care about is out of whack. Ask a pertinent question or two without making the other party feel insecure. Tonight: Meeting a dear friend for dinner.

This Week: If possible, do not be excessive through Wednesday. Explore options Thursday on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be aware of subtle currents running behind the scenes. You could be challenged by events and not sure of yourself. If that's the case, do little and assume a holding position. Tonight: Taking some much-needed personal time.

This Week: Use that Scorpio magnetism and you'll achieve what you want. Indulge a little.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Where your friends are is where you want to be. You could weave an interesting path to get there, as you want to visit an older person first. Curb any extravagant spending. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

This Week: You might be slow to move or act until Wednesday. Then, watch your energy soar.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not be comfortable with all the attention you are getting. Others look to you for advice and feedback, and today is no exception. If you're out for an early dinner or a late brunch, you might feel that you are playing the role of the sage! Tonight: A must appearance.

This Week: Zero in on what you want by Wednesday. You might question its value by Thursday or Friday!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep reaching out to someone at a distance. You not only love speaking to this person, you gain strong insights from your talks too. You could reveal a secret without intending to. Careful! Tonight: Go for exotic cuisine.

This Week: Resist an innate stubbornness that overcomes you when you are displeased. Better times start Wednesday.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. If you're not comfortable with this new closeness, you might want to politely distance yourself. A friend could be cantankerous at best. Steer clear if necessary. Tonight: Respond to a loved one's invitation.

This Week: Reach out to a loved one at a distance. You discover you both have a lot to share. Midweek, pressure builds.

BORN TODAY: Basketball player Kevin Durant (1988), singer Halsey (1994), actress/comedian Madeline Kahn (1942)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

