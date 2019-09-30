I’m a lifelong fan of Sesame Street and its beloved cast of characters — like Bert and Ernie, Grover, Kermit, Big Bird and Mr. Hooper.

I shared in the magic of Sesame Street with my daughters when they were little and have a vast collection of figurines, finger puppets, books, DVDs and Fisher-Price toy sets.

Next month marks the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street — arguably the most important children’s program in the history of television — which first aired on Nov. 10, 1969.

I find myself not only reflecting on five decades of Sesame Street, but specifically on the groundbreaking episode in which Mr. Hooper dies.

That episode, called "Farewell, Mr. Hooper," left an indelible impact on me and countless children. The episode took a direct approach in teaching its young audience about death as a natural part of life, and that it’s all right for everyone — children and adults alike — to grieve when someone they love dies.

Caroll Spinney, the man who spent nearly 50 years in a bird costume and a trash can as Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, retired last year and remembers the scene well.

“We were devastated by the loss of Will (Lee), and we wondered how to deal with his passing on the show,” Spinney recalled when I interviewed him several years back for this newspaper. “It was argued that, since our audience is so young, the storyline should be that Mr. Hooper retires and moves to Florida, to avoid dealing with the subject of death. But then it was decided that the show be honest and teach children about loss.”

Like Mr. Hooper, who gave gentle advice and guidance to Big Bird when he’d go to Mr. Hooper’s store for birdseed and milkshakes, Will Lee was a friend to Caroll Spinney.

I always laughed when Big Bird would say, "Hello, Mr. Looper," and Mr. Hooper would reply, "No, that’s Hooper, Big Bird. Hooper."

Spinney told me how, during the 12th season of Sesame Street, it was obvious Will Lee was very ill.