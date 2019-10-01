CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You act like a mood ring, constantly changing colours, only you change thoughts and feelings. Use this to empower a relationship or a creative endeavour. A call from a distance or a desire to take a mini-trip flags your attention for a while. Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tension runs high as you attempt to get past what feels like an emotional embargo. A loved one could be instrumental in helping you see the path. You might opt to change a pattern in your life to allow more opportunities to come forward. Tonight: Entertain at your place!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A suggestion from a partner or dear friend might seem too idealistic. Stop thinking that way, and watch what you desire materialize. An openness helps you get past an uptight person. He or she might see possibilities too. Tonight: Meet friends for munchies.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

An element of discord runs through your day. You might not be as present as you think. Your mind drifts to new ideas that could be too idealistic for you to run with generally. Why not give it a shot? Tonight: Soak tension away in a hot, soapy bath.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your sense of well-being and confidence keeps adversaries at bay. Besides, they like the ideas you come up with, even if they don't always compliment you. A conversation proves enlightening, but both of you have difficulty moving off your positions. Tonight: Whatever suits you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel much energy around you, but on some level it might seem difficult for others to discuss. Never fear; you will get an earful in a short while. Use the day to handle a personal concern or a financial matter. Tonight: Take a personal night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have the discipline to achieve a cherished goal. You do not need to manipulate; your steadiness helps you hit a home run. Do not allow confusion to take over; instead, try to confirm times and places. Tonight: Be open to a far-out idea.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware of what you are doing. An unconscious agenda could be at work. If you see yourself doing or saying something off the wall, stop. Stay anchored, and you can achieve a long-term goal. Your image will be helped too. Tonight: Burning the candle at both ends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be emotionally strung out. Take a deep breath and think of the big picture. You will relax and be more at ease. Also, attempt to identify with the other parties. Tonight: Touch base with a loved one first.

BORN TODAY: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (1924), comedian Zach Galifianakis (1969), actress Sarah Drew (1980)

