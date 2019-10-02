CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You have a lot going on. Clear what you must, but take some time to think through a personal issue or an anger issue. You might want to discuss what's on your mind with an adviser. Tonight: Take a brisk walk after dinner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your imagination fills in the gaps in a conversation or situation. You might want to share some of your thoughts with a friend. Express your ideas; share more of what you want. Be more playful with a relative or neighbour. Tonight: Go for a midweek romp.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension builds quickly and might be difficult to get past. You might want to focus on a domestic matter in order to clear it. You need another person to work through a problem and take the fog away. Tonight: Say no to wild spending.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Someone might remark how fiery you've become. You have a lot of energy but might not be sure how to direct it. You might want to stop and reflect on where this additional energy would be best focused. Tonight: Meeting up with a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be tired of hearing the same conversation over and over. Ask more questions to help direct this conversation to what's relevant to you. Your intuition could play a strong role in dealing with finances. Tonight: Do errands on the way home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Let the good times happen. At first, you might resist a friend's suggestion or an idea that stems from a meeting. Go with it. Enjoy hearing friends' suggestions regarding plans. Tonight: Get into the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Reach out for a respected friend, family member or associate. Make plans for a late lunch to discuss certain matters. A boss could be difficult or in a mood that involves pushing very hard. Tonight: A must appearance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

When dealing with someone who's in charge and taking the lead, listen to your inner voice. This same person might suggest which direction to head to support a major initiative. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might have a vision that's quite unique. How you deal with this idea depends on who your confidants might be. You have a lot of activities around you. Be careful with your spending. Tonight: Try something brand-new.

BORN TODAY: Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi (1869), King Richard III of England (1452), lawyer Johnnie Cochran (1937)

