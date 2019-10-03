The region must fight harder in climate change war — Sept. 30

How about Waterloo Region imposing a local ban on all two-stroke small engines such as chainsaws, leaf blowers, weed eaters and lawn mowers? Battery technology is readily available to replace all these polluters. Big Box stores could renew their trade-in incentives and the provincial government could issue rebates. Follow this in two years with a complete ban on all small engines with similar incentives to trade in push and riding lawn mowers.

Let's get going here; the clock is running out.