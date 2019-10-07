I keep waiting to hear that one, galvanizing issue that voters will rally around in this election.

Climate change, and our approach to combating it, is probably the closest thing so far that resonates as an issue across demographics, and across the country.

Yet, even with such important matters facing our nation, what I’m hearing more and more is people bemoaning the absence of issues in this election.

You can count me among them.

An election campaign should be about big ideas and the bold plans necessary to make those ideas a reality.

Yet here I sit, waiting to be inspired by a leader who shares with me her or his vision for the next four years of Canada, and laying out for me the road map of how she or he intends to take us there. And while I wait, I’m being bombarded by messages about why some candidates are not just failing as leaders, but failing as people.

If you are to believe the polls — and there’s no reason to doubt them in this regard — this election will come down to whether we want Justin Trudeau’s Liberals to lead our government for the next four years or whether we’re ready to hand the reins to Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives. As a result, each side has gone to some lengths to remind us where others have failed in hopes that pointing out those failures will improve their own standing in our minds.

This time, though, it’s gone well beyond attack ads that tell us that Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives will cost us and that Justin Trudeau is not as advertised.

Instead, along with the issues facing Canada in this election, we’re being asked to search our own consciences to determine how we feel about photos from 18 years ago that show Trudeau in brown face, or videos from 14 years ago that show Scheer delivering a bizarre speech in the House of Commons, opposing same-sex marriage.

It’s enough to make you want to scream, ‘the issues are the issue!’