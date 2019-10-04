Did you know that Ontario’s turtle species are endangered? Did you know that studies show we’ve lost one in four birds in North America?

There is an urgent need to act now or see a future with empty waterways and skies. We must be creative about finding space in busy southern Ontario. Rapid population growth is an ongoing reality and we must plan wisely if we want clean water and healthy wildlife in our future.

Following industry consultations, Ontario is proposing changes to the Aggregate Resources Act. As part of the process, Ontarians can review the proposal and provide comments on the Environmental Registry of Ontario up to November 4, 2019. The proposal’s focus is on growth while “protecting the environment and addressing impacts to communities”.

This is an opportunity to engage with the future because today’s public policy is the framework for tomorrow’s conservation success. Smart water management and enhanced rehabilitation by the aggregate sector will contribute meaningfully to habitat restoration.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) will focus on two themes in the proposal: protecting water resources and enhancing rehabilitation of former aggregate sites. Most aggregate facilities in southern Ontario are close to where the major growth is happening. These spaces are right in the thick of Ontario’s busiest regions and can play a substantial role in sustaining natural resources.

Protect water quality with wetlands

DUC supports public policy that protects the water resources everyone needs and sees a starring role for wetlands in improving water quality and reducing impacts of floods. Ontarians must manage “natural infrastructure” systems—waterways, grasslands or wetlands—just as we manage industrial systems for water management. Natural systems can capture, slow and filter water, protecting downstream communities.

Rehabilitate wildlife habitats

DUC sees rehabilitation of former aggregate sites as a promising tool for restoring lost wildlife habitats. We provide habitat restoration expertise to the aggregate sector, making plans for rehabilitation that turn former operational sites into space for wildlife.

Habitat restoration contributes significantly to biodiversity—including making space for rapidly declining turtle and songbird populations. We must find room for biodiversity, even among the concrete and towers.