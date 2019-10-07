Last week, as I moderated a panel on Toronto as a setting for science fiction and fantasy literature, panelist and fellow author J.M. Frey used a term that intrigued me: Literary tourism.

Books may be fictional, but many of them have a strong sense of place. That was my point behind the author panels I’d organized, after all.

How many aliens invade London? The Avengers and other superheroes defend New York and Los Angeles. Mordecai Richler immortalized anglophone Montreal, and Margaret Atwood and William Gibson have given us different visions of Toronto.

Television shows like "Murdoch Mysteries" and "Frankie Drake Mysteries" are making old Toronto an intriguing place for some distinctly Canadian sleuth stories. And where would Prince Edward Island be without Anne of Green Gables?

I was making that point, but I hadn’t quite connected it to the idea of going out and visiting these fictional settings in the real world until Frey’s tale about going to London and visiting 221B Baker Street, the home of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

The United Kingdom has no shortage of vibrant settings that grace their fiction and legends. These are a part of the popular culture, and are the sites of pilgrimages for fans of Shakespeare, various British mysteries, and Doctor Who.

In her words, “I visited Glastonbury Abbey to leave flowers for Arthur and Guinevere, toured Roald Dahl Plass in Cardiff because of Torchwood, and walked through Bath with a downloaded walking tour podcast which takes you around all the places where the city is mentioned in Jane Austen books.”

Her point was: As much as Canada values its literary culture, why don’t we encourage literary tourism?

Project Bookmark Canada is attempting to do just that. On their website (https://www.projectbookmarkcanada.ca) they state, “Canada is a nation of stories and storytellers—from St. John’s harbour to the islands of Haida Gwaii, from our populous southern border to the land above the treeline. Project Bookmark Canada exists to mark our stories in our spaces, by placing fiction and poetry in the exact Canadian locations where literary scenes are set.”

The bookmarks are plaques featuring up to 500 words from a story or poem that’s linked to the particular setting.