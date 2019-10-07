Alzheimer’s is a terrifying disease, and I want to do everything I can to help a person I love. I feel that any sort of company would be a good idea, even if she doesn’t recognize the people visiting.

Should I continue to discuss this idea with my family, or let it go?

Sad Granddaughter

A: Your instinct is right on. Besides consistent, trained attention from the facility’s caregivers, your grandmother also needs caring, trusted comfort, even if she doesn’t recognize the bearer.

I’m personally familiar with this need. Sitting with my uncle, 98, holding his hand while he squeezes mine back and listens to my words. He occasionally nods back to me, but never speaks.

Your aunt and her family have taken charge. They likely felt entitled after being the only ones nearby when your grandparents needed their help.

Since the other potential heirs didn’t pursue the will issue, and there are costs for your grandmother’s stay, let that matter drop.

Visit your grandmother when you can.

Tell your aunt you have no other wish but to sit with her. If she accompanies you, accommodate her.

Focus only on the person who, in a state of loss, changes, confusion, and personal inabilities, will get comfort from your visit.

READER FEEDBACK Regarding the couple who live apart all week, leaving the wife alone with their baby (Sept 14):

Reader: “He needs to get a job where they live so he can be a full-time husband/father, not just a part-time one.

“She must take responsibility for cheating, instead of blaming Satan. They need counselling.

“Mostly, I strongly believe he needs to live with his wife and daughter. I can’t see how a young marriage with a young child can survive without living together.

“However, there may be a lot of cultural issues creating these problems in the first place, and unless they can deal with those first, it’s possible that counselling will not help them.”

Alzheimer’s sufferers still benefit from caring touch and presence.

